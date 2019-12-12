



Once a family, always a family! Exes Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead are all about cooperative coparenting, especially during the holidays.

Anstead, 36, shared a sweet snapshot of herself and her father on Instagram on Wednesday, December 11, after watching 9-year-old daughter Taylor perform in a school Christmas pageant.

“Tay’s Christmas performance was sooo cute!! glad my dad got to come too ♥️ We all sit together – my family and Tarek’s family,” the HGTV personality captioned the post. “A couple people acknowledged how nice this is – I know there are a lot of divorced couples (including Tarek’s mom and dad) who do this too and it’s honestly easier for everyone.”

The Christina on the Coast star continued, “Plus Taylor’s face lights up when she sees us all in the same row supporting her.”

Anstead and El Moussa, 38, tied the knot in 2009 and share 4-year-old son Brayden in addition to their daughter, Taylor. The Flip or Flop alums separated in 2016, and told Us Weekly at the time that they would remain committed to being “the best parents we can be” and planned to “continue our professional life together.”

The exes have since moved on, with Christina marrying Ant Anstead in December 2018 and El Moussa going public with his girlfriend, Heather Rae Young, in July. The Flipping 101 W/ Tarek El Moussa star and his ex-wife have worked hard to ensure their kids feel comfortable around their new partners, even using Halloween as an opportunity to bring together their new blended families.

After Christina welcomed her first child with the Wheeler Dealers host, 40, in September, El Moussa couldn’t have been more excited for the new addition to their modern family.

“He’s super cute,” the Flip Your Life author told Us of little Hudson in November. “He’s gonna be a part of my life, and I’m looking forward to it. It’s the brother to my kids.”

While El Moussa and his new flame, 32, may not be ready for babies any time soon, marriage could be on the horizon. The reality TV star revealed to Us in November, “We’ve definitely talked about [a proposal], but we’re just kinda rolling with things now.”