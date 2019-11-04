



Blended family! Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead went trick-or-treating with their kids on Halloween, along with their new partners.

“Last night, we all went out for the first time,” the Flipping 101 W/ Tarek El Moussa star, 38, told Us Weekly exclusively on Friday, November 1, at the Movember Charity Campaign Kickoff for First Responders. “It was me, it was Heather [Rae Young], it was Christina, it was Ant [Anstead], and it was my ex-in-laws. And we all went trick-or-treating. We had a great time.”

The HGTV personality, who shares Taylor, 9, and Brayden, 4, with the Christina on the Coast star, 36, went on to say that “the kids were so happy.”

The Flip or Flop alums split in 2016 after seven years of marriage. El Moussa went public with his relationship with Young, 32, in July, while Christina wed Ant in December 2018 and welcomed their first child together in September.

“I haven’t held him yet,” the Flip Your Life author told Us of his ex-wife’s baby boy, Hudson. “Because [when] they’re little, they scare me a little bit. But no, he’s super cute. He’s gonna be a part of my life, and I’m looking forward to it. It’s the brother to my kids.”

El Moussa said he doesn’t miss having babies and loves Taylor and Brayden’s current ages. “My son just turned 4. We play video games together, we wrestle!” he explained to Us. “We’re homies. When we hang out with our babies they’re cute and stuff, but you can’t do all the things you can do when they get a little bit older.”

The reality star, who beat testicular and thyroid cancer, also gushed to Us about Movember, which is “all about creating awareness for men’s mental health and testicular cancer and prostate cancer.” El Moussa said, “People don’t realize, especially men, that you can get cancer, and the most common cancer for young men is testicular cancer. … The key to cancer and fighting cancer is catching it early, so Movember is all about reminding men to check themselves. It takes a few seconds to find out if you have something weird going on.”

