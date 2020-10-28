Kristin Cavallari: I’m ‘Looking Forward’ to Spending Thanksgiving With Jay Cutler

Family first. Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler are putting their differences aside for Thanksgiving this year, during which they will spend the holiday together alongside their children.

“I’m actually gonna be spending it just with my kids and [my estranged husband] Jay Cutler as a family. So, I’m looking forward to that,” Cavallari, 33, told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting her new True Comfort cookbook. “Jay and I were discussing the menu together yesterday, and he’ll be on meat duty. I think he’s gonna fry a turkey and smoke a lamb leg, and then I’m gonna do everything else.”

The Very Cavallari alum continued, “I’m happy that we’re able to spend it together and have these conversations even though we’re in the middle of getting a divorce. So, I’m thankful for where we’re currently at.”

Cavallari and Cutler, 37, announced their split in April after 10 years together. Despite their breakup and subsequent messy divorce battle, the estranged duo have continued coparenting their sons Camden, 8, and Jaxon, 6, and daughter Saylor, 4.

“I’m so hesitant to give advice [on coparenting] because I think everybody’s situation is so different. I think Jay and I are navigating this the best way we know how,” she explained to Us. “Obviously, this is new for both of us and we’re just trying to do what’s best for the kids. I know that the kids are our No. 1 priority. So, spending the first Thanksgiving together [after our split] is important because it’s what’s best for the kids and we’re able to do that. We’re in a solid enough place that we’re able to do that, and I’m really thankful for that.”

Not only is Thanksgiving the perfect time for the exes to unite as a family, but it’s also a great occasion for Cavallari to try out recipes from her True Comfort cookbook. True Comfort is Cavallari’s second cookbook after 2018’s True Roots, which has since become a New York Times bestseller. Released on September 29, her latest effort features more than 100 recipes that are free of gluten and refined sugar.

For Thanksgiving next month, the Laguna Beach alum will pull recipes from both of her cookbooks. “I’m gonna be doing the stuffing that’s in the book [and] the gluten-free and dairy-free pecan pie,” she told Us. “I’m gonna do the spicy deviled eggs as an appetizer and I’m gonna do the apple pie from True Roots, the butternut squash mash and then the crispy brussels sprouts. So, quite a lot of stuff!”

Cavallari said that her aptly titled Thanksgiving Day Stuffing is “a mix between classic Thanksgiving dishes, like, the stuffing and pumpkin pie.” The businesswoman’s family will swap out mashed potatoes for mashed butternut squash because her kids are “obsessed” with it and it is a “better” alternative. She also shared that her brussels sprouts are “one of my favorite dishes in the entire [new] cookbook and they always seem to be a hit.”

With reporting by Carly Sloane