The Cavallari clan! Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler have nothing but love for their trio.

The former couple wed in June 2013 and went on to welcome their eldest son, Camden, the following year. He became a big brother when Jaxon and Saylor arrived in 2014 and 2015, respectively.

In April 2020, the Very Cavallari stars announced that they were calling it quits, writing in a joint statement via Instagram: “With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce. We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

Cavallari and Cutler will split time down the middle with their children, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly the following month.

Prior to their breakup, the Hills alum told Us exclusively that the athlete is “always” going to be the stricter parent to Camden, Jaxon and Saylor.

“I don’t just let them do whatever they want,” the Uncommon James founder explained to Us at the time. “But I’m more along the lines of let kids be kids and make a mess, whereas Jay sometimes tries to prevent the mess from even happening. … We both have obviously boundaries and rules.”

The Laguna Beach alum went on to tell Us that she and the former professional football player weren’t interested in adding more babies to their brood, saying, “That’s a hard no.”

Cavallari explained, “We feel like a very complete family, especially because I got my girl and things are just so great. … Why rock the boat? I’m happy with where my kids are at! You can just get up and go, you don’t have to lug around the diaper bag anymore, like, Saylor’s out of diapers — all of those things are just really nice. Camden, my oldest, he’ll even go in the kitchen — he’s made himself cereal before. I’m like, ‘This is cool!’”

