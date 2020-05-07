Celebrating the birthday boy! Kristin Cavallari wrote a sweet shout-out for her and Jay Cutler’s 6-year-old son, Jaxon, on his special day.

“Happy 6th birthday my little man,” the Very Cavallari star, 33, captioned her Thursday, May 7, Instagram post. “Jaxy, you have such a sweet, sensitive side yet have the ability to make everyone laugh with your incredible sense of humor and wit. You light up a room and make this world a better place. I’m so thankful to be your momma. Love you forever angel.”

In the social media upload, the Hills alum hugged her son in the grass and smiled at him.

The mother-son photos are the reality star’s first Instagram post since she announced her split from Cutler, 37, after a decade together.

“With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” the former couple captioned joint Instagram statements last month. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

The exes’ new custody agreement took effect on Friday, May 1, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly.

Cavallari and the former professional football player will split time down the middle with Jaxon and their other two kids, Camden, 7, and Saylor, 4,

The True Comfort author’s “breaking point was last year,” a source told Us exclusively in April, explaining, “They had been trying to make it work. … They had been to counseling.”

The insider added, “Jay has a temper. He’s a shouter. He didn’t have an issue about calling her out or yelling at her in front of other people. That experience was really embarrassing her. He would be rude to fans and that was really embarrassing to her. That’s not her at all; she’s always nice to her fans. It’s been like that for a long time, but she was sticking it out for the kids.”