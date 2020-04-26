Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Split, Divorcing After 10 Years Together

It’s over. Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler have separated, the reality star revealed via Instagram on Sunday, April 26.

“With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” Cavallari, 33, captioned a photo of the pair. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

Cutler, 36, shared the same statement on his social media account, posting a throwback photo of the pair. The couple, who married in 2013, share three children, Camden, 7, Jaxon, 5, and Saylor, 4.

The family of five returned to Nashville on March 15 after getting stuck in the Bahamas for three weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During the last season of Very Cavallari, the former Laguna Beach star was very open about the struggles she and her husband had been going through.

“From the outside, like, things are so perfect and things are so great,” Cavallari, 32, said on the April 7, episode. “But actually, like, they’re not. And that sucks. It sucks. That’s the thing, though, with marriage — it’s ups and downs. Right now we’re in a low, but in two months we could be up here again. And that’s how we’ve always been, our whole relationship. It is what it is.”

She later added: “There’s no such thing as a perfect relationship. Jay and I have problems — I’ve always been very vocal about that. We have to work at our relationship. … We definitely have issues.”

She also revealed during season 3 that Culter was a big part of what kelp her level-headed through a difficult year.

“It’s been a bit of a rocky year. I feel like the older you get, the more you realize who is supposed to be in your life,” the former Hills star told him. “You figure out who your real friends are — friends come and go. It’s nice that I have you as my constant. You’re my common denominator.”