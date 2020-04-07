Kristin Cavallari Returns Home 3 Weeks After Quarantining in Bahamas

Vacation is officially over for the Cavallari-Cutler fam. After three weeks in the Bahamas, Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler and their kids returned to Nashville for the remainder of the quarantine.

The 33-year-old reality TV star and the 36-year-old former NFL quarterback share sons Camden, 7, and Jaxon, 5, and daughter Saylor, 4. The family of five was joined by Cavallari’s best friend Justin Anderson and his fiancé, Aaron “Scoot” Rhodes, for the tropical getaway.

“Modern family spring break,” the Hills alum captioned a snap with Anderson, 38, from the beach on March 15 via Instagram.

Five days later, the Bahamian government issued a lockdown order after there were four reported cases of COVID-19 on the island.

“What happens when you’ve been quarantined for a week…” Cavallari wrote alongside a video of herself flipping tortillas into a bucket on her head with flippers on March 20.

Anderson, meanwhile, reflected on their situation with a sweet selfie with Cavallari, Rhodes and Cutler.

“Being stuck on an empty island and forced to quarantine could be worse. thankful for my wolf pack during these scary times,” the celebrity hairstylist wrote. “This is where we are, this is us staying positive. we couldn’t be social here if we tried ✌🏼 i am afraid of what we will go home to when they let us back into the states 😢 hope you’re all staying safe where ever you happen to be ♥️.”

While the group continued to share updates from the island for the following weeks, the Very Cavallari star confirmed on Tuesday, April 7, that she was back in Nashville.

“OK, we made it home, and very happy about that,” Cavallari told her Instagram followers. “We had a short window to get out of the Bahamas so we jumped all over it.”

She later posted a photo of her espresso machine, writing, “How I’ve missed you.”

Scroll through to see photos from the vacation: