Marriage is not always easy. Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler have been hitched for nearly six years and share three beautiful children together — but their relationship is not always as smooth as it seems.

“Jay has been great, yes. From the outside, like, things are so perfect and things are so great,” Cavallari, 32, tells her friends in a clip from the Sunday, April 7, episode of her reality show, Very Cavallari. “But actually, like, they’re not. And that sucks. It sucks. That’s the thing, though, with marriage — it’s ups and downs.”

The Laguna Beach alum continues, “Right now we’re in a low, but in two months we could be up here again. And that’s how we’ve always been, our whole relationship. It is what it is.”

The E! personality then speaks to the camera directly and opens up about the hardships she and the former quarterback, 35, face. Cavallari notes, “There’s no such thing as a perfect relationship. Jay and I have problems — I’ve always been very vocal about that. We have to work at our relationship. … We definitely have issues.”

Cutler and Cavallari tied the knot in June 2013 and share two sons and a daughter: Camden, 6, Jaxon, 4, and Saylor, 3. While the couple love their busy household, the former Hills star told Us Weekly in March that they are definitely not planning to have any more children.

“We feel like a very complete family, especially because I got my girl,” she explained. “Things are just so great … Why rock the boat?”

She also spoke candidly about the “ups and downs” she and Cutler have gone through since he left the NFL following the 2017 season. The True Roots cookbook author noted, “We went from it being about Jay’s career and his schedule and everything, to now, [jewelry line] Uncommon James has been really taking off and the show and everything, and he’s at home. So, it’s just been trying to navigate this new normal. But I mean, things are fine. It’s all good!”

Very Cavallari airs on E! Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.

