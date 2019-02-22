Juggling act! Running a business, raising three kids and having a happy marriage at the same time isn’t easy! Kristin Cavallari realizes that first-hand in season 2 of Very Cavallari.

In Us Weekly’s exclusive trailer, the former Laguna Beach star, 32, admits to her friend that she and husband Jay Cutler “are in a serious funk.”

She then opens up to her husband, who retired from the NFL in 2012, about how she’s feeling.

“When you were playing football, I had to give up my whole life,” the Uncommon James designer tells Cutler, 36. “I don’t feel that from you.”

Cavallari and the former athlete married in June 2013 and share three children: Camden, 6, Jaxon, 4, and Saylor, 3.

When she opened her own clothing and accessories store in Nashville in November 2018, the Little James designer admitted it’s a struggle balancing everything.

“I think I could probably put a little more attention on Jay and probably myself as well. But, you know, it’s difficult sometimes,” she told Us, adding that she’s relieved that her husband can have some time to himself after playing 12 seasons in the NFL.

“He’s worked his ass off for so many years. I’m gonna let him have his moment, enjoy doing nothing and he’ll figure it out,” Cavallari said at the time. “We’ve sort of switched roles. My career has really picked up, so it’s been great ‘cause I couldn’t do it without him. He’s really hands-on with the kids and, you know, he’s able to pick them up from school if I can’t, all that stuff, so it’s been really nice.”

Very Cavallari season 2 premieres on E! Sunday, March 3, at 10 p.m. ET.

