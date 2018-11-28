Kristin Cavallari is getting candid. The Hills alum opened up about her marriage to Jay Cutler and admitted that prioritizing their relationship hasn’t been easy.

“It’s hard to balance it all right now. I feel like I’m in a good place with balancing work and kids at least,” mother of three Cavallari, 31, exclusively told Us Weekly at her lifestyle brand Uncommon James’ store opening at The Grove in L.A. on Tuesday, November 27. “I think I could probably put a little more attention on Jay and probably myself as well. But, you know, it’s difficult sometimes.”

The Very Cavallari star also explained why she and Cutler, 35, maintain separate bank accounts. “I just think it’s important for the woman to have a little independence. I don’t want to have to … If I buy Jay a present, for example, I don’t want him to see it on a credit card statement, you know? And if I want to buy a pair of shoes, I’m sure as hell not gonna ask you. I’m gonna use my own damn money,” she affirmed. “The woman should have their own stash. You should never rely on a guy for any of that kind of stuff then it’s, like, it’s a control thing too.”

Cavallari and the former athlete — who tied the knot in June 2013 and share sons Camden, 6, and Jaxon, 4, and daughter Saylor, 3 — have been adjusting to their new normal ever since he retired from the NFL in April.

“He’s worked his ass off for so many years. I’m gonna let him have his moment, enjoy doing nothing and he’ll figure it out,” the Little James designer told Us. “We’ve sort of switched roles. My career has really picked up, so it’s been great ‘cause I couldn’t do it without him. He’s really hands-on with the kids and, you know, he’s able to pick them up from school if I can’t, all that stuff, so it’s been really nice.”

Season 2 of Very Cavallari will premiere on E! next year.

With reporting by Carly Sloane.

