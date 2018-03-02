Ever since her days as a cool California girl on Laguna Beach and The Hills, we’ve loved Kristin Cavallari’s fun fashion sense. Last year, the mom of three dipped her toes into the design game with the launch of Uncommon James, her line of delicate jewelry meant to be mixed, matched and layered for a boho-chic look. On Thursday, March 1, the 31-year-old debuted her new spring collection in West Hollywood, and she let Us in on a few of surprising style secrets — like how her kids are her go-to stylists and her husband, NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, is the real “fashionista” in the house.

Speaking about the spring collection, which includes stackable rings, dainty necklaces and fun earrings, Cavallari shared that her focus is making cute, easy-to-wear pieces that can easily blend into any woman’s wardrobe.

“The whole point of my entire collection is jewelry that you never want to take off,” she told Us Weekly. “I want it to take you from day to night. I want them to mix and match with what you already own … So I always have my classic timeless pieces, and then I always have a few trend pieces.”

All the Best Jewelry and Watches on the Fall-Winter 2018 Fashion Week Runways

For spring, that means dainty gold chains and timeless-with-a-twist hoops mixed in with trendier items like tassel earrings and ankle bracelets. Regardless of the style, she often finds herself running design ideas by her hubby because he’s “the fashion guy.” “He has really good taste,” she revealed, “so I will ask him from time to time.”

9 Statement Earrings to Shop Now, Inspired by the Fall-Winter 2018 Fashion Week Runways

As it turn out, the couple’s kids — Camden Jack, 5, Jaxon Wyatt, 3, and 2-year-old Saylor James — are also budding style mavens in their own right, and the the Balancing in Heels author even lets them dress her every now and again. “The boys will like to try to pick out my outfit usually,” she told Us. “If I’m just hanging out at home or something, I’ll let them pick out whatever comfortable outfit. They love having a say.”

About Last Night: See the Best-Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

Joking that Uncommon James is “my fourth child,” Cavallari has plans to expand the brand beyond jewelry. She will soon be launching home goods (think: jewelry dishes, salad tongs, wine glasses and more) that are all “ethically made” in India. “The materials are just awesome,” she shared. “It’s bone and copper and mango wood and just really cool raw materials.”

But that’s not all she has planned. She ultimately hopes to make the brand “a household name” and believes “the sky’s the limit” in terms of what she will create. “My plate’s definitely full right now,” she said, “but down the line I would love to do purses and just keep expanding to a baby line. We’ll see.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!