While we have certainly enjoyed watching all the beautiful fashion and beauty looks on the Fall-Winter 2018 Fashion Week runways, we are most excited about all the statement-making jewelry adorning the designs. Whether it was the massive tassel earrings at Zadig & Voltaire, the sparkly brooches at Oscar de la Renta or the crowns at Dolce&Gabbana, bigger has certainly proven to be better when it comes to bling. Fall may still be six months away, but the bold looks may just inspire us to break out our boldest watches, rings, ear cuffs, bracelets and necklaces a bit early. Keep scrolling for our favorite runway jewelry looks from New York, London, Milan and Paris!