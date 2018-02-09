NYFW

New York Fall-Winter 2018 Fashion Week: The Absolute Best Celebrity Street Style

By
Gigi Hadid
 Getty Images
19

Temperatures may be below freezing in NYC, but that isn’t stopping celebs from stepping out in some seriously stylish designs at New York Fashion Week. From Kaia Gerber’s model-off-duty post-show ensemble to Kendall Jenner’s high-fashion athlesiure game, we’re keeping tabs on the best street style looks of the Fall-Winter 2018 shows and filing them away for future reference. Keep scrolling to see our favorites!