Temperatures may be below freezing in NYC, but that isn’t stopping celebs from stepping out in some seriously stylish designs at New York Fashion Week. From Kaia Gerber’s model-off-duty post-show ensemble to Kendall Jenner’s high-fashion athlesiure game, we’re keeping tabs on the best street style looks of the Fall-Winter 2018 shows and filing them away for future reference. Keep scrolling to see our favorites!