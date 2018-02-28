We’re used to gawking at the clothes on the Fashion Week runways, but the Fall-Winter 2018 season has been all about the bling — specifically, statement-making earrings. On the Saint Laurent catwalk at Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, February 27, models paired their mysterious top hats with giant ear sparklers that resembled fish bones (super chic ones, of course!) Whether it was the pretty pearl ear cuffs at Prabal Gurung, the ball-chain chandelier designs at House of Holland or the crystal embellished creations at Tom Ford, bold earrings are about to have a moment. But you don’t have to wait six months to rock the look — there are tons of gorgeous styles to choose from now that will put you ahead of the curve. Keep scrolling to see our favorite picks to upgrade your basic studs!

