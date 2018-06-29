Spilling her secrets! Kristin Cavallari revealed the key to maintaining a successful relationship with husband Jay Cutler.

“Jay and I have always had in our favor that we both travel, so we’re able to miss each other which truly I think is the secret,” the forthcoming Very Cavallari star, 31, recently told Us Weekly in an exclusive interview. “It’s the secret for us.”

When they do reunite, the Hills alum and the former football player, 35, find it “really hard” to sneak in alone time amid raising their three children, son Camden, 5, son Jaxon, 4, and daughter Saylor, 2. “I mean, the only alone time we really ever have is at night. You know, there’s like that hour and a half window from when the kids go to bed to when we go to bed. And sometimes we just lay in bed and talk,” Cavallari told Us. “You can’t really talk and connect during the day with the kids because they’re just, you know, they’re so demanding, and I say that in the best way possible. But it’s hard to just have a real conversation, so those nights. And then we do try to make date night a priority. But it’s hard unfortunately, it is. We have to work on it, like everybody else.”

The Uncommon James owner also raved about Cutler’s parenting abilities and revealed that he’s “very involved” with their little ones. “He’s a really great dad, he really is. I mean, he’s on the floor playing with the kids. He’s out there, you know, doing baseball. He’s very involved, very active,” she gushed. “I mean, I never have to think twice about leaving him alone with the kids, and that’s not always the case. So I know how lucky I am that he’s very involved.”

The Laguna Beach star and the professional athlete tied the knot in June 2013. Earlier this month, Cavallari told Us that her upcoming E! series will not dive head first into their relationship as Cutler is “very private.” The show will also not feature their kids, as Cavallari has been open about her decision to keep them off camera until they are older.

