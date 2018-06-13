Kristin Cavallari is making her reality TV return. The Hills alum opened up about her new series, Very Cavallari, which will air on E! this summer, revealing she was excited to show a new side of herself.

“This is 100 percent me and this is every area of my life. So it’s me as a friend, me as a wife, me as a boss. So it really encompasses all of me, except for me as a mom,” Cavallari, 31, told Us Weekly exclusively at SVEDKA’s Red, White & Booze BBQ on Tuesday, June 12. Her kids Camden, 5, Saylor, 3, and Jaxon, 2, will not be shown on the show.

While the show will take a look at the opening of the flagship store for her brand Uncommon James, as well as her staff, it will also show a bit of her relationship with husband Jay Cutler.

“You do get to see Jay and I and our dynamic. And he’s funny on the show, so I’m excited for people to get to see the real him too,” she added, admitting he wasn’t thrilled about being part of a reality TV show. “We discussed beforehand what we would and wouldn’t share. This whole world is very new for him. He’s very private. And I am too about my relationship, but I’m way more comfortable doing a reality show, obviously since I’ve done them, and I just wanted to make sure that he feels comfortable. So we discussed beforehand what we were gonna air and what we weren’t.”

Cavallari also opened up about The Hills. Us Weekly broke the news that MTV is considering relaunching the reality show that ran from 2006 to 2010. The Balancing in Heels author revealed that the cast actually had a plan set to film a new series, but it was scrapped.

“I thought we were gonna do it and then Heidi [Montag] and Spencer [Pratt] signed a deal with MTV so they couldn’t do it,” she said. “We were gonna do it with E! and so we pulled them out of the deal, but because they’re such a vital part of The Hills, I mean we just couldn’t do it without them. So I’m hoping that, you know, in a year or so I would love to do it.”

With reporting by Emily Marcus

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!