It’s been seven years since The Hills ended — and Kristin Cavallari’s world looks a whole lot different. Now living 2,000 miles away from Laguna Beach in Nashville, Tennessee, the entrepreneur is giving fans an inside look at her new Lauren Conrad -free reality.

As Us Weekly reported in February, the 31-year-old has landed her own docu-series. The show titled Very Cavallari will premiere this summer, E! announced on Wednesday, April 4.

“We will see Kristin push herself as a boss of a new and expanding brand while combating the pressure to succeed,” Amy Introcaso-Davis, EVP of Development and Production at E!, said in a statement. The mom of Camden, 5, Jaxon, 3, and Saylor, 2, will also “be challenged with juggling her staff or strong-willed employees” and carving out time for her husband of four years, Jay Cutler.

Season 1 will follow the Balancing in Heels author as she opens the flagship store for her lifestyle brand Uncommon James. Expect some drama between Cavallari and Cutler — per the release, her “employees traipsing in out” of their family home begins to take a toll on the retired football player’s nerves!

And while there is no Spencer Pratt or Heidi Montag , the show is packed with memorable characters including Shannon, “who is never shy about speaking her mind,” and Brittainy “a type-A workaholic.” Reagan promises to be the funny one with an “off-beat sense of humor.”

“With everyone working together in the new space and a few new hires joining the team, personalities begin to clash,” the statement teases. “Relationships intertwine, arguments erupt and love triangles begin to form.”

The Cutler kids, whose faces are rarely shown on social media, will remain behind the scenes, as Us previously reported.

Cavallari rose to fame on MTV’s Laguna Beach, which aired from 2004 to 2006.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!