Putting the negativity in her past. Kristin Cavallari had enough of estranged husband Jay Cutler’s attitude before the pair announced their split.

“There have been instances while filming where he would be mean to her, embarrass her, make her feel bad or storm off. He was never pleasant to the crew or others filming,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “Her breaking point was this last year. She felt like it was time. They had been trying to make it work and she certainly had been. They had been to counseling.”

Cutler’s behavior was repetitive too. “Jay has a temper. He’s a shouter,” the insider says. “He didn’t have an issue about calling her out or yelling at her in front of other people. That experience was really embarrassing her. He would be rude to fans and that was really embarrassing to her. That’s not her at all; she’s always nice to her fans. It’s been like that for a long time, but she was sticking it out for the kids.”

In fact, the source adds that Cavallari, 33, and the former athlete, 37, have been “struggling for a while,” noting: “The problems aren’t something new.”

The estranged couple revealed on Sunday, April 26, that they are divorcing after nearly seven years of marriage. Although the duo claimed via Instagram that they “have nothing but love and respect for one another,” their breakup got messy quite quickly. Cavallari alleged in court documents obtained by Us that Cutler “is guilty of such inappropriate marital conduct as renders further cohabitation unsafe and improper.”

The Uncommon James founder claimed in additional court papers that the former NFL star argues with her in front of their kids and she fears the situation will “escalate.” As such, she alleged that if they “are required to remain in the same residence, it would be an unhealthy environment, causing irreparable harm to their minor children.”

Us exclusively reported earlier this week that Cavallari never got along with Cutler’s parents. According to an insider, “They didn’t gel from the get-go.”

The Very Cavallari stars share son Camden, 7, son Jaxon, 5, and daughter Saylor, 4.