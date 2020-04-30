In-law issues. Kristin Cavallari did not get along with estranged husband Jay Cutler’s parents long before the two split, multiple sources tell Us Weekly exclusively.

“They didn’t gel from the get-go,” an insider reveals, referring to the 33-year-old Very Cavallari star’s relationship with Jack and Sandy Cutler.

Additionally, Cavallari called out Jack in legal documents obtained by Us. “[Kristin and Jay] own raw land in Leipers Fork [Tennessee] and a 750-acre farm in Kentucky that has a home on the property and is valued at $1.7 million,” the papers, filed on Wednesday, April 29, read. “Husband neglected to include in his list of real estate the ranch the parties own outside of Bozeman, Montana. The property has a value of $4.5 million according to their business manager. Husband’s father resides on the farm in Kentucky and the ranch in Montana. He goes back and forth between the properties.”

The Laguna Beach alum and Jay, 37, announced their breakup on Sunday, April 26. “With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” they shared via Instagram. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

Cavallari and the former football player tied the knot in June 2013 and are parents of son Camden, 7, son Jaxon, 5, and daughter Saylor, 4.

Us exclusively reported earlier this week that the reality stars filed for divorce on Friday, April 24. Cavallari accused Jay of “inappropriate marital conduct” in court documents obtained by Us. She claimed that his actions made “further cohabitation unsafe and improper.”

The estranged pair were suspicious of infidelity when they were still together. “The word around Nashville is they really just don’t like each other anymore,” a source said. “They would accuse each other of cheating, but nothing really solid. They are both very stubborn and bump heads a lot and neither backs down.”

As for their living arrangements, Cavallari began looking for a new home in November 2019 because “things were so bad in the marriage,” according to court papers. However, she backed out of the contract when they “attempted to salvage the marriage.”