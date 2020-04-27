Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler’s split is already getting ugly. The Hills alum cited “inappropriate marital conduct” and “irreconcilable differences” as the reasons for her divorce from the former NFL quarterback, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly.

Cavallari, 33, claimed in paperwork filed on Friday, April 24, that Cutler, 36, “is guilty of such inappropriate marital conduct as renders further cohabitation unsafe and improper.” She also denied that he “has always been the available at-home parent and primary caretaker” of their children.

The fashion designer requested primary physical custody of Camden, 7, Jaxon, 5, and Saylor, 4, in the legal documents. She also asked for child support and for the athlete to pay for their three kids’ health insurance and other related expenses, including dental, orthodontic and eye care.

For his part, Cutler, who initiated the divorce process, cited “irreconcilable differences” in his court filing on Tuesday, April 21. He asked for joint custody of their children.

Cavallari listed the date of separation as April 7, the same day that the family of five returned home from the Bahamas, where they were stuck for three weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic. The football star, meanwhile, listed the date of separation as April 21, when he filed for divorce.

The Very Cavallari star announced her divorce from Cutler via Instagram on Sunday, April 26, writing, “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

Later that day, Cavallari removed the word “Wife” from her Instagram bio, leaving “Momma” as her only title.

The pair started dating in 2010 and got married in Nashville in June 2013.