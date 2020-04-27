Just Mom! Kristin Cavallari made a slight change to her Instagram bio after her split from Jay Cutler.

The Hills alum, 33, removed the word “Wife” from her page, which now reads, “Momma, Founder + CEO @uncommonjames & @littlejamesclothing, 2x @nytimes Bestselling Author | True Comfort out September!! @verycavallari.”

The update came hours after Cavallari and the former NFL quarterback, 36, announced the news of their divorce.

“With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” the pair said in a joint statement shared on their respective Instagram accounts. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

A source later told Us Weekly exclusively, “There’s nothing scandalous or suspect about their split. Honestly, they just fell out of love and grew apart. It wasn’t officially over until this week. She’s planning to stay in Nashville so they can coparent.”

A second insider revealed that the pair filed for divorce on Friday, April 24, two days before they shared the news with their fans on Instagram.

Cavallari and Cutler started dating in late 2010 and tied the knot in Nashville in June 2013. They have three children: sons Camden, 7, and Jaxon, 5, and daughter Saylor, 4.

The estranged couple previously split for a brief period ahead of their wedding. “At that moment, something wasn’t right,” the Very Cavallari star recalled in her 2016 book, Balancing in Heels. “A few things needed to change, and I knew the only way Jay would see how serious I was, was if I ended the relationship.”

Prior to their most recent separation, Cavallari and the athlete made headlines for being stuck on vacation in the Bahamas for three weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic. They were joined by their kids as well as the fashion designer’s best friend and hairstylist, Justin Anderson, and his fiancé, Aaron “Scoot” Rhodes.