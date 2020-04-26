Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler: What Went Wrong?

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler‘s decision to call it quits on their seven-year marriage wasn’t dramatic, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“There’s nothing scandalous or suspect about their split. Honestly, they just fell out of love and grew apart. It wasn’t officially over until this week,” the insider said. “She’s planning to stay in Nashville so they can coparent.”

The Very Cavallari star, 33, announced her separation from Cutler, 36, in an Instagram post on Sunday, April 26.

“With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” Cavallari captioned a picture of the duo with their arms wrapped around each other. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

The pair began dating in 2010 before the former Chicago Bears football player popped the question in April 2011. The Hills alum admitted in her memoir, Balancing in Heels, that she briefly split from Cutler because she didn’t think they were ready for the commitment.

“At that moment, something wasn’t right,” she wrote. “A few things needed to change, and I knew the only way Jay would see how serious I was, was if I ended the relationship.”

However, Cavallari and Cutler reunited and later exchanged vows in June 2013. The pair share three children, sons Camden, 7, and Jaxon, 5, and daughter, Saylor, 4.

The Laguna Beach alum has been open about the challenges in her marriage on Very Cavallari. On the April 7 episode, she shared that her relationship with Cutler has plenty of “ups and downs.”

“From the outside, like, things are so perfect and things are so great,” Cavallari explained. “But actually, like, they’re not. And that sucks. It sucks. That’s the thing, though, with marriage — it’s ups and downs. Right now we’re in a low, but in two months we could be up here again. And that’s how we’ve always been, our whole relationship. It is what it is.”