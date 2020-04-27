Kristin Cavallari Jay Cutler Accused Each Other of Cheating Before Split

Making things messy. Kristin Cavallari and husband Jay Cutler often accused one another of being unfaithful throughout their marriage before calling it quits, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“The word around Nashville is they really just don’t like each other anymore,” the source explains. “They would accuse each other of cheating, but nothing really solid. They are both very stubborn and bump heads a lot and neither backs down.”

Cavallari, 33, and Cutler, 36, tied the knot in June 2013 after three years of dating. The headstrong pair confirmed they would be going their separate ways on Sunday, April 26, two days after they filed the paperwork for their divorce.

“With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” the Very Cavallari star wrote via Instagram. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

Three months before announcing the end of her marriage, Cavallari opened up about her “heartbreaking” falling out with BFF Kelly Henderson, who had been accused of having an affair with the former NFL star. Though the allegations themselves didn’t bother the Hills alum, she explained that she felt Henderson, 37, was adding “fuel to the fire” — and the rumors seemingly caused a rift in Cavallari’s marriage.

“Kristin and Jay always seemed annoyed with each other and they were only on the same side when it came to their kids,” the source adds. “Their personal relationship became antagonistic and it was better for their whole family to divorce.”

Cavallari and Cutler have both made their children — Camden, 7, Jaxon, 5, and Saylor, 4 — their priority in the wake of their split. However, the Uncommon James owner claimed in documents obtained by Us that the retired athlete “is guilty of such inappropriate marital conduct as renders further cohabitation unsafe and improper” and requested primary custody of their kids.

Cutler claimed to be “the available at-home parent and primary caretaker” in his legal documents, but a second source tells Us that Cavallari thinks otherwise.

“Kristin is the primary caretaker,” the insider says. “Since retirement [Jay] has been home, but before that, he was on the road.”