Kristin Cavallari opened up about her rough patch with best friend Kelly Henderson after the duo’s fallout storyline unfolded on Very Cavallari’s season 3 premiere.

“Season 3 is definitely very emotional and for different reasons throughout the whole season. The season starts off and you see, obviously, this downfall that I have with a girlfriend,” Cavallari, 33, said on the “Comments by Celebs” podcast on Monday, January 13. “It was heartbreaking at the time and it’s heartbreaking for me to go back now and almost relive it, you know? So that’s been tough.”

The feud began after rumors surfaced that the MTV alum’s husband, Jay Cutler, was having an affair with Henderson, 7. The celebrity stylist was an integral part of Very Cavallari, having appeared in the season 1 and 2 of the series.

The Laguna Beach alum noted that their beef “definitely unfolds throughout the season” and fans “will see” where the duo stand. Cavallari also dished on the E! reality show’s post-premiere teaser, which hints that a private conversation occurs between Cutler, 36, and Henderson.

“Her scene with Justin, I was dying to see that scene. Obviously, I heard about it, everyone told me about it. But then actually seeing it, it was like, ‘F–k,’ ” Cavallari admitted. “This is what I’m really going through. This was really one of my best friends. This is all very real and that’s the hard part is just seeing how she was in this scene. It killed me, it just did.”

The True Roots author continued, “I’m an executive producer on the show, so they were like, ‘Do you care if Kelly films?’ I was like, ‘No, her side should be shown. I want her to speak her peace.’ She was such a large part of the show too. I would never just wanna bash Kelly, you know? This was one of my best friends.”

Cavallari also revealed that she started her show’s third season by “not talking about” her drama with Henderson, noting that she “didn’t want to put all of that out there” just yet. “It is what it is. I’m the kinda person [where] I’m all in. If I’m gonna do a reality show, then let’s do it,” she added.

In Very Cavallari’s season 3 premiere, Cavallari said that she hadn’t spoken to Henderson since their “major falling out.” She accused Henderson of adding ”fuel to the fire” regarding rumors of an alleged affair with the retired NFL player.

“When season 2 was airing, there was a lot of talk on social media about Jay and Kelly having an affair. Not for one second have I ever thought that it was true,” the former Hills star said during the January 9 episode. ”It wasn’t the actual accusations of them having an affair that made me upset, it was how Kelly went about it.”

Very Cavallari airs on E! Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.