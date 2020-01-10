Don’t mess with K. Cav — or her husband. Kristin Cavallari finally revealed the details of her falling out with bestie Kelly Henderson during the season 3 premiere of Very Cavallari.

“The biggest change in my personal life is that my best friend Kelly and I haven’t talked in two months,” the 33-year-old Hills alum told the camera. “We’ve had a major falling out and it’s just been breaking my heart.”

Henderson was a major part of seasons 1 and 2 of the E! series. According to Cavallari, viewers even thought that the 37-year-old celebrity stylist was having an affair with Cavallari’s husband, Jay Cutler.

“When season 2 was airing, there was a lot of talk on social media about Jay and Kelly having an affair. Not for one second have I ever thought that it was true,” the reality TV personality explained on Thursday’s episode. ”It wasn’t the actual accusations of them having an affair that made me upset, it was how Kelly went about it.”

Cavallari accused Henderson of adding ”fuel to the fire” by not shutting down the allegations and by bringing up Cutler, 36, on Twitter.

“Why do you want to post about that? To get more attention about it,” the Uncommon James founder said, claiming Henderson was “using Jay for her own personal gain.”

Cavallari continued: “If I was accused of having an affair with your husband, I wouldn’t say his f–king name on social media. Like, come on.”

The designer then claimed that her longtime friend was defensive when she tried to talk to her about the situation.

“Instead of her just owning her side of it and being like, ‘I’m sorry! Oh my God, that was never my intention’ or whatever, she kept giving me push back and would get really defensive,” she explained. “And then, she literally just stopped responding to me.”

Cavallari concluded that she feels “very used.”

“I care way too much about her to just be like, ‘Oh f–k her’ or whatever,” she added. “But, I’m not willing to just let it go. And I don’t know if I’m ready to just move on.”

Cavallari and Cutler, who tied the knot in 2013, share three kids: Camden, 7, Jaxon, 5, and Saylor, 4. During Thursday’s premiere, the cookbook author told her husband that she was “emotionally drained” from her drama with Henderson.

“Like, my best friend could care less about me, unless it has to do with what she can gain from me and you,” she said, noting she thought Henderson was “the last person on the planet that would ever be affected” by doing a reality series.

Henderson, for her part, seemingly acknowledged the drama with a cryptic Instagram post on Thursday, which read, “Take a deep breath and remember who the f—k you are.”

Very Cavallari airs on E! Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.