



Alternate approaches. Kristin Cavallari opened up about her and husband Jay Cutler’s different parenting styles.

When asked whether Cutler, 36, is still the stricter of the two, the Very Cavallari star, 32, came clean. “I think it’s always going to be the case!” she admitted exclusively to Us Weekly at the NASCAR Awards Show at Music City Center during NASCAR Champion’s Week in Nashville on Thursday, December 5.

That does not mean the couple’s three children — son Camden, 7, son Jaxon, 5, and daughter Saylor, 4 — get away scot-free with their mom. “We both have obviously boundaries and rules, but if we were to choose who is stricter, it would be Jay,” she explained.

Cavallari revealed exclusively to Us in March that Cutler is harder on the kids. “I don’t just let them do whatever they want,” she said at the time. “But I’m more along the lines of let kids be kids and make a mess, whereas Jay sometimes tries to prevent the mess from even happening.”

The Laguna Beach alum noted that Saylor is her “spitting image,” which caused tension at times. “I was kind of a tough kid and I gave my mom a hard time, and Saylor is very good at throwing a temper tantrum and doesn’t like hearing the word ‘no,’” she confessed. “And so I think that 3 is the hardest age that I had to deal with stuff for, and she’s very much a 3-year-old.”

Cavallari divulged in February that she and Cutler, who wed in June 2013, do not want any more children. “No. That’s a hard no!” she told Us. “We feel like a very complete family, especially because I got my girl and things are just so great. … Why rock the boat?”

The Uncommon James founder relished in leaving the baby stage behind too. “I’m happy with where my kids are at!” she raved. “You can just get up and go, you don’t have to lug around the diaper bag anymore, like, Saylor’s out of diapers — all of those things are just really nice. Camden, my oldest, he’ll even go in the kitchen — he’s made himself cereal before. I’m like, ‘This is cool!’”

With reporting by Lexi Ciccone