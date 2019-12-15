



After sharing her younger life on Laguna Beach and then later The Hills, when Kristin Cavallari pitched Very Cavallari as the opposite. Instead of her personal life, the series would look at her business, Very Cavallari, very “ala Vanderpump Rules,” she says in the latest issue of Us Weekly. However, after two seasons, the format is changing.

“Season 3 is very emotional. It’s very authentic. It’s a little bit more focused on my personal life rather than Uncommon James. It’s not so heavy on the staff anymore because, believe it or not, a reality show doesn’t make for a good culture in a company,” the designer, 32, tells Us exclusively. “So I had to kind of put the kibosh on that. I feel like in between both seasons I worked really hard to get Uncommon James to a really great place and a place that wasn’t catty.”

In fact, the reality star was “adamant” about taking the cameras outside the business. Instead, this season focuses on her friends and her relationship with husband Jay Cutler.

“The first three episodes are really heavy on some stuff I’m going through personally,” she says. “It was extremely emotional, but it’s very authentic and it’s very true to what I was going through so I wanted to put all that out on the show.”

While the actress doesn’t want to spoil anything, Cavallari adds that she explores things she went through as a younger woman.

“I talk about my past, with Laguna Beach and The Hills, and how certain things trigger me and how it’s hard for me to trust people, just from being in the public eye for so long,” she continues. “I think that’s a side that I haven’t really talked about publicly. It’s a more vulnerable side of me. Vulnerability is a very tough place for me to be in. It’s always kind of scary for me to open up.”

A Very Merry Cavallari airs on E! Sunday, December 15, at 10 p.m. ET. Season 3 of Very Cavallari premieres on E! Thursday, January 9, at 9 p.m. ET.