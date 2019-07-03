Can you say goals? Kristin Cavallari rose to fame on reality shows like Laguna Beach and The Hills, but there’s much more to the Very Cavallari star, 32, than is portrayed on TV.

The television personality turned fashion designer may not be returning to The Hills: New Beginnings, but that doesn’t mean she’s not still a fan of her former costars. “I wish I could be part of it, I really do, and so it’s just one of those things. I wish I could make a little cameo or something!” she tells Us Weekly. The mother of three also notes that she doesn’t know if she could “go back to all that drama on a day-to-day basis,” but does still love her former costars. “I would love to make just a little cameo, a little pop in, pop out.”

1. She Doesn’t Pretend Marriage Is Easy

Cavallari insists her six-year marriage to ex NFL star Jay Cutler, 36 (a scene stealer on her show), isn’t perfect. “It has its ups and downs, ebbs and flows. You can go from hating [each other] one minute to all of a sudden you’re madly in love again.”

2. She’s Withstood Tragedy

Her brother Michael died at age 30 of hypothermia after going missing in the Utah desert in November 2015. “Him passing truly made me a much more spiritual person,” the star has said. “He’s my kids’ little guardian angel.”

3. She’s Teaching Her Kids to be Down-to-Earth

The mama is raising Camden, 6, Jaxon, 5, and Saylor, 3, on a Tennessee farm, where they “go out to the [chicken] coop and get eggs,” she has told Us. “We just got a chore chart. They’re old enough now — [I’m] putting them to work!”

4. She Takes Pride in Paying Her Own Way

Cutler made millions in the NFL, but Kristin would rather spend her own money. “If I want to buy a pair of shoes, I’m sure as hell not gonna ask you. I’m gonna use my own damn money,” she told Us.

5. She Doesn’t Sugarcoat Her Image

The Colorado native was portrayed as a villain on The Hills but takes that in stride. “You can judge me all you want, but it doesn’t affect me.”

