From reality star villain … to reality star powerhouse! Kristin Cavallari is returning to TV with a new reality show, Very Cavallari, looking inside her life as a boss, business woman and wife to NFL star Jay Cutler. In honor of the event, Us Weekly is looking back at some of her most iconic moments — which may or may not, include fights — on reality TV over the years.

She called out Jessica repeatedly for being with Jason Wahler (Lauren Conrad’s future boyfriend).

Kristin and Jessica Smith may have lost touch after Laguna Beach, but when they were best friends, Kristin constantly told Jess that Jason was cheating (and she was right).

Steph-en got real mad in Cabo.

One of the most memorable episodes of Laguna Beach was “What Happens in Cabo,” where a single Kristin hooked up with her friend Sam and Stephen Colletti flipped out.

“You came at me like f—king piranhas.”

At her first party during The Hills, Kristin felt attacked by Audrina Patridge and her friends and told her “it’s f—king on, bitch.” She also claimed that when she came to see her friends “you guys came at me like f—king piranhas.”

She wore the same color as Lauren.

When Kristin showed up on The Hills for the first time, appearing as a guest at Heidi and Spencer Pratt‘s wedding and strategically placed next to Justin Bobby, she was wearing an epic blue jumpsuit — the same shade of blue Lauren was wearing.

That ending.

Anyone who watched The Hills loved that Kristin walked away from Brody Jenner in the final moments, deciding to go to Paris and focus on herself even though he said he wanted to be with her. Also, moments after she “drove away,” the Hollywood sign was shown and she got out of the car, revealing how staged the show was. Iconic.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!