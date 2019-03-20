The Hills are alive, but Kristin Cavallari is thankful to be taking a backseat to the drama. The Uncommon James designer, who is not returning for the reboot, The Hills: New Beginnings, opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about the MTV show’s return and revealed that a certain cast member has already vented to her about filming.

“I’m excited to see it, like everybody else. I would love to do some sort of cameo or something. I can’t, because of [my E! show Very Cavallari]. But yes, it would have been tough to kind of go back to that whole lifestyle and all of that drama,” Cavallari, 32, told Us while promoting her Little James collection in Pacific Palisades, California, on Saturday, March 16. “I talked to Audrina [Patridge], she said it’s been hard for her. So, yeah, I’m kind of happy that I kind of don’t have to go back to that whole lifestyle.”

Although she won’t be appearing on The Hills: New Beginnings, Cavallari has thought about how she’ll explain her role on the hit series, which initially ran from 2006 to 2010, to her children someday. “I’m kind of indifferent. I think I have so many years before they see it that I haven’t wrapped my head around that. But no, I wouldn’t say I’m excited [for them to see it],” the businesswoman admitted to Us of her three children with husband Jay Cutler: Camden, 6, Jaxon, 4, and Saylor, 3. “It’s the one thing that they’ll see at some point and I’ll just have to have a real conversation with them about the experience and everything that went into it, and I’m cool with that. I like having a very open, honest relationship with my kids.”

Patridge, for her part, teased the show’s revival while speaking to Us in December 2018. “It’s been great reconnecting with everyone and starting up where we left off basically,” the Prey Swim designer, 33, explained. “It’s been a wild ride, I’ll tell you that.”

While former series stars Cavallari, Lauren Conrad and Lo Bosworth will not be appearing on The Hills: New Beginnings, many fan favorites — including Brody Jenner, Heidi Montag, Spencer and Stephanie Pratt, Justin Brescia and Jason Wahler — will be returning, as well as new addition Mischa Barton.

The Hills: New Beginnings is expected to premiere on MTV in the summer of 2019.

