



It’s sinking in! Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler’s kids are starting to understand that their mom and dad are famous.

“My daughter has no clue … but my boys do,” the Laguna Beach alum, 32, told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting her Daltile partnership on Monday, September 10. “Especially Jay, because of football. They got that when he was playing games. That’s an easier thing to understand! … They know I have a store, but if they see me on TV hosting, I don’t think they really get that. But now, older kids are starting to ask them at school about us.”

The reality star, who shares Camden, 7, Jaxon, 5, and Saylor, 3, with the retired NFL player, 36, added, “My oldest thinks it’s cool. He thinks he’s famous because of it, so I’m like, ‘Whatever. If the kids are being nice to you, if the older kids are being nice to you … use that to your advantage.’”

Cavallari is loving the stage her and the athlete’s children are at, telling Us, “Everyone’s pretty independent, for the most part. Everyone is a little self-sufficient. It’s easy to get up and go, and the kids are great about playing together. So we’re out of the thick, out of the woods, and we’re just able to have fun and enjoy them. They just have so much personality and they just make us laugh all the time.”

When it comes to her family home, the Uncommon James creator loves using Daltile to decorate. “This one bathroom in particular that we’re in the middle of doing, we went for really dark colors, different textures and different designs within the tiles,” she explained. “They sent us so many options. My husband and I had all these tiles laid out on our floor, and it was a hard decision for us, being able to mix and match and pair everything together. The options are endless, which makes it really fun.”

With reporting by Marc Lupo

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!