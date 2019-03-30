Showing the love! Whoever said there should be beef between in-laws never met these celebrities. Duchess Meghan, Chris Pratt, Chris Hemsworth and more stars have expressed their adoration for their relatives through the years, whether in subtle or overt ways.

The Duchess of Sussex, for one, has warmed her way into the hearts of multiple royal family members since she and Prince Harry tied the knot in May 2018. Prince Charles, her now-father-in-law, stepped in at the last minute when Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, was unable to attend the nuptials. The Prince of Wales walked the bride down the aisle at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle as his son waited for his then-bride-to-be.

Less than one month later, the former actress attended her first solo royal engagement with her grandmother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II. “Meghan and the queen come from two very different backgrounds and generations,” a source revealed to Us Weekly in March 2019. “But there’s a warmth between the two that is genuine and loving. … Whenever they’re together, they always have a giggle.”

The insider added that the monarch could not wait “to have Meghan involved in the family business. … She seems really interested in hearing Meghan’s thoughts on the world.”

Though not yet married to fiancée Katherine Schwarzenegger, Pratt fangirled over her father, Arnold Schwarzenegger, years before the couple met. Luckily, the respect was mutual! (The Parks and Recreation alum proposed to the author in January 2019.)

As for Hemsworth, the actor does not talk much about his brother Liam Hemsworth’s relationship with wife Miley Cyrus. However, the Thor star put his high regard for the songstress on full display with a cheeky Instagram video in May 2018.

Scroll to explore more celebrities — including Catherine Zeta-Jones, Nicole Richie, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Priyanka Chopra Jonas — who have gushed about their oh-so-wonderful in-laws!