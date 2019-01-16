Dad’s early approval? Arnold Schwarzenegger loved future son-in-law Chris Pratt long before his engagement to the Terminator star’s daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger.

The Avengers: Infinity War actor, 39, autographed his name next to Arnold’s for The Late Late Show With James Corden in June 2015. “Right next to friggin’ Arnold!” Pratt added to his signature at the time.

I'm right next to friggin' CHRIS PRATT. Congrats on the monster opening weekend, @prattprattpratt. You deserve it. https://t.co/ePHQHXt1nd — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) June 15, 2015

The former California governor, 71, returned the sentiment, tweeting: “I’m right next to friggin’ CHRIS PRATT. Congrats on the monster opening weekend, @prattprattpratt. You deserve it.”

Pratt announced on Sunday, January 13, that he proposed to the 29-year-old Rock What You’ve Got author. “Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you,” he wrote via Instagram. “Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!”

A source revealed exclusively to Us Weekly that the Parks and Recreation alum turned to his now-fiancée’s parents before popping the question. “Chris asked for Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s permission around Christmas,” the insider noted, adding that “Maria helped him with the proposal.”

The betrothed pair, who were first linked in June 2018 after being set up by Shriver, spent time with Arnold and his girlfriend, Heather Milligan, in November. The foursome grabbed breakfast in Santa Monica, California.

The 63-year-old journalist gushed over her daughter’s engagement on Monday, January 14. “Congratulations to two loving kind caring thoughtful Spirtual [sic] people,” she commented on the Jurassic World star’s Instagram post. “We are so happy for you you are blessed as is everyone who knows you … yes let’s go.”

Katherine predicted her romance with Pratt during an August 2017 interview with Access. “Chris Pratt, Chris Hemsworth, or Chris Evans?” the interviewer asked her. She quickly responded: “Chris Evans.”

However, she had second thoughts. “Actually, Chris Pratt,” the blogger said. “Chris Pratt’s been looking good lately, so you never know.”

