Psychic ability! Katherine Schwarzenegger had a hunch about her relationship with Chris Pratt — nearly a year before they met for the first time!

The Rock What You’ve Got author, 29, did an interview with Access in August 2017, 10 months before the now-engaged couple were linked, and was asked which famous Chris she preferred — “Chris Pratt, Chris Hemsworth, or Chris Evans?”

Schwarzenegger first answered, “Chris Evans,” with no hesitation, but then changed her mind. “Actually, Chris Pratt,” she concluded. “Chris Pratt’s been looking good lately, so you never know.”

The couple sparked dating rumors in June 2018 after they were spotted on a romantic picnic together in Santa Barbara, California. A few days later, Us exclusively confirmed their relationship. “Her mom [Maria Shriver] set them up because they’re both active in the church,” a source explained at the time.

Seven months later, the Jurassic World actor, 39, proposed to the blogger. “Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes!” Pratt captioned an Instagram picture of the pair on Sunday, January 13. “I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!”

The next day, Schwarzenegger shared the same photo on her Instagram page and wrote, “My sweet love. Wouldn’t want to live this life with anyone but you.” She later showed off her huge diamond engagement ring, which is said to cost upwards of $400,000, as she braved the rain in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Prior to his relationship with Schwarzenegger, the Parks and Recreation alum was married to actress Anna Faris — with whom he shares 6-year-old son Jack — for eight years before they announced their separation in August 2017. “We tried really hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed,” the former couple said in a joint statement at the time. “Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep the situation as private as possible moving forward. We still love each other and will always cherish our time together.”

The Mom actress, 42, has remained close to Pratt for the sake of coparenting their son and had nothing but good things to say about her ex’s engagement.

“Chris texted me this morning and he was like, ‘I proposed to Katherine last night.’ And I was like, ‘Ahh, that’s amazing,’” Faris gushed during the Monday, January 14, episode of her podcast, “Anna Faris Is Unqualified.” “I’m so happy for them. I knew that it was gonna happen and I love her and I love him and I’m just so happy that they found each other.”

The Overboard star also moved on and is currently in a relationship with cinematographer Michael Barrett.

