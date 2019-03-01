A royal confidant. As Duchess Meghan continues to break royal traditions and modernize the monarchy, someone very important in the family has her back — Queen Elizabeth II.

“Meghan and the queen come from two very different backgrounds and generations,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “But there’s a warmth between the two that is genuine and loving.”

In fact, the duo have developed a relationship like none other. “Whenever they’re together, they always have a giggle,” the source says, which was one of the first things that initially brought them together.

The 92-year-old matriarch has also been impressed by how the Duchess of Sussex, 37, has used her royal title to make a difference in the world since she wed Prince Harry in May 2018. She couldn’t wait “to have Meghan involved in the family business,” the source adds, whether or not she always agrees with the former Suits star. “She seems really interested in hearing Meghan’s thoughts on the world.”

But even from the very start, the queen had given her stamp of approval to the American actress, who is expecting her first child with the Duke of Sussex, 34, this spring. Meghan “quickly demonstrated that she is intelligent, polite and keen to learn,” a source previously told Us Weekly, adding that her “enthusiasm towards living a life of service and humanitarianism excites the queen and it’s just the type of vim and vigor she likes to see in someone.”

For more on Meghan and Queen Elizabeth II's relationship, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now!

