Learning from the best! Since she wed Prince Harry May 19, Duchess Meghan has been learning the royal ropes from the ultimate expert: Queen Elizabeth II. Her majesty “has met Meghan on more than a few occasions, privately and publicly,” a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “It’s been a fantastic opportunity for her to get to know more about Meghan and where her passions lie.”

Most recently, the Duchess of Sussex attended her first solo royal engagement alongside the monarch, opening the Mersey Gateway Bridge at Catalyst Science Discovery Centre June 14 in Chesire, England.

So far, the 36-year-old American has impressed her grandmother-in-law. Meghan “quickly demonstrated that she is intelligent, polite and keen to learn,” says the source, adding that her “enthusiasm towards living a life of service and humanitarianism excites the queen and it’s just the type of vim and vigor she likes to see in someone.”

The 92-year-old has impressed the former actress as well. “She has a brilliant sense of humor. That’s one of the first things that brought her and Meghan closer,” says the source. “It’s that warm side of her that has made Meghan feel so at ease.”

