It takes two! Duchess Meghan officially took part in her first solo engagement with Queen Elizabeth II in Cheshire, England, on Thursday, June 14.

Fresh off her honeymoon, Meghan, 36, and the Queen, 92, arrived to open a new bridge at the Mersey Gateway Bridge at Catalyst Science Discovery Centre after spending the night aboard Her Majesty’s royal train. They will also open the Storyhouse Theatre and have lunch at Chester’s Town Hall. Cheshire is about 165 miles north of London.

The Duchess of Sussex wore a light beige pencil dress teamed with a black belt and cape top by Givenchy, who just so happened to also design her wedding dress from her May 19 nuptials to Prince Harry. The Queen, meanwhile, wore a lime green Stewart Parvin suit dress and a Rachel Trevor Morgan hat. She also chose the same color to watch her grandson marry Meghan at Windsor Castle.

Meghan appeared to not break royal protocol, too. Unlike previous events, she did not rock a messy bun and she didn’t don an off-the-shoulder ensemble. As always, she also wore a nude-colored nail polish, as royals are not allowed to rock anything bright and flashy.

The duo appeared to have a good time together as they smiled at their seats – and the Queen subtly showed her the ropes. At one point, Meghan could be heard asking how the Queen would like to proceed into a vehicle.

“What is your preference?” she asked. “You go first,” the Queen replied, as the former actress said: “Oh, okay.”

Scroll through to see more photos from the event.

For the latest royal news and insight, subscribe to our new podcast “Royally Us” below!



