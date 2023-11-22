Your account
Celebrity Moms

Kristin Cavallari Enjoys Mountain Escape With Her 3 Kids Ahead of Thanksgiving: ‘My No. 1s’

By
7
Courtesy of Kristin Cavallari/Instagram (3)

Kristin Cavallari channeled her inner wilderness girl during a quick getaway with her three kids before the Thanksgiving holiday.

“A few days in the mountains with my #1s,” Cavallari, 36, wrote via Instagram on Monday, November 20, after visiting Blackberry Mountain in Tennessee.

The Uncommon James founder’s sons Camden, 11, and Jaxon, 9, and daughter Saylor, 7, enjoyed time with horses and watched the sunset, according to her photos.

Cavallari, who shares her kids with ex-husband Jay Cutler, joined in on the fun as well, taking a pottery class and devouring a s’more by the fire.

Related: Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler's Sweetest Moments With Their 3 Kids

One day after she shared a glimpse of her adventure, Cavallari opened up about whether she regretted getting married so young during a Q&A on the Tuesday, November 21, episode of her “Let’s Be Honest With Kristin Cavallari” podcast.

“No, I don’t because as cliche as it is, I really think everything I’ve gone through has made me who I am,” she responded. “And I mean, getting married, obviously it got me my three kids, but it got me to Franklin, Tennessee.”

Cavallari, who split from Cutler, 40, in April 2020, added, “It ultimately led me to launch Uncommon James because I was living in Chicago and really needed something to do. And I’m so thankful for that. That’s what I’m the most proud of professionally.”

Scroll down for peek at Cavallari’s mountain vacation:

Kristin Cavallari

