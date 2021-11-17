Perfect priorities! Despite splitting in April 2020, Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler put on a united front for their three kids.

The former couple got married in June 2013 in Tennessee, one year after the Hills alum gave birth to son Camden. The Very Cavallari alums went on to welcome Jaxon and Saylor in 2014 and 2015, respectively.

In March 2019, the Colorado native exclusively told Us Weekly that the former professional football player was the stricter parent. “I don’t just let them do whatever they want,” the Laguna Beach alum said at the time. “But I’m more along the lines of let kids be kids and make a mess, whereas Jay sometimes tries to prevent the mess from even happening.”

The True Roots author added that their daughter is “very good at throwing a temper tantrum and doesn’t like hearing the word ‘no,’” calling Camden a “very, very sweet … good boy with a heart of gold.”

The Uncommon James creator expanded on this nine months later, telling Us, “We both have obviously boundaries and rules, but if we were to choose who is stricter, it would be Jay. I think it’s always going to be the case!”

The duo announced in April of the following year that they had called it quits.

“With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” the exes wrote via Instagram in 2020. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

The exes agreed to a parenting schedule the following month and split time with their kids down the middle, according to documents obtained by Us in May 2020. Although they have yet to finalize their divorce, Cavallari dropped the athlete’s last name in February 2021.

The True Comfort author has since sparked romance rumors with comedian Jeff Dye and country singer Chase Rice, while the Indiana native was spotted with actress Jana Kramer in September 2021.

Keep scrolling to read Cavallari and Cutler’s best quotes over the years about raising Camden, Jaxon and Saylor while living apart.