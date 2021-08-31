Someone special to sing about! Kristin Cavallari is dating country singer Chase Rice, Us Weekly confirms.

“It’s still very new, but they really like each other,” a source reveals to Us. “They’ve been spotted around Nashville on a couple of dates, she’s been to one of his shows and they’re taking things slow.”

The insider adds, “Kristin thinks Chase is a really sweet and fun guy.”

News of their budding romance broke five months after the Very Cavallari alum, 34, split from comedian Jeff Dye. “They were never officially together,” a source exclusively told Us in March. “Kristin is doing her own thing.”

The Hills alum was previously married to former NFL player Jay Cutler, and they share three children — Camden, 9, Jaxon, 7, and Saylor, 5. The exes wed in June 2013 in Tennessee and announced their breakup nearly seven years later.

“Everyone’s situation is different,” Cavallari exclusively told Us of their coparenting on Monday, August 30. “I think the most important thing, and I learned this from my mom, was to always just never speak badly about the other person. To be as much of a united front as you can be. [We] always just put the kids first.”

Rice, 35, for his part, has been linked to Bachelor alum Victoria Fuller in the past. The “Gonna Wanna Tonight” singer appeared on the show to perform during the Peter Weber‘s season, serenading the 27-year-old medical sales representative and the Bachelor.

“I wanted to go on there and promote my music,” the North Carolina native said on “The Morning Toast” podcast in November 2019. “But [ABC production] brought a little extracurricular activity into that. Conveniently though … I will be putting out new music that week.”

Rice is best known for his “Eyes on You” single. The songwriter first appeared on Survivor: Nicaragua in 2010. After finishing as the runner-up, he released a six-track EP titled Country As Me. He has since released two full-length albums, Ignite the Night and Lambs & Lions.

The former NASCAR pit crew member came under fire in December 2020 when he joked about having COVID-19 as he promoted “Drinkin’ Beer. Talkin’ God. Amen.” Rice tweeted at the time: “Just lost my taste and smell. Weird. Also, dropping a single at midnight.”

The controversial tweet came five months after Rice made headlines for performing at a packed concert amid the pandemic.

“You guys are everything to me, so your safety is a huge priority,” he wrote in a June 2020 Instagram statement. “You can take your trucks, take your cars. You have your own space, you can get out of your cars, you can get out of your trucks and party with me. Please do sing the songs, but stay in your own space, stay with the people you came with. Please go by the rules, please go by the laws.”