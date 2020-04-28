From reality stars to NFL athletes, Kristin Cavallari has had her fair share of high profile romances over the years.

The TV personality rose to fame on MTV’s Laguna Beach, which documented the dramatic lives of a handful of teens growing up in California. When the reality series began in 2004, it followed her on-off romance with Stephen Colletti, and the love triangle between them and costar Lauren Conrad became a central theme of the show.

In her 2016 memoir, Balancing in Heels, the Uncommon James founder reflected on the way her relationship changed when the high schoolers were thrust into the spotlight. “Stephen was the most important thing in my life, and there was nothing I cared about more,” she wrote. “I hated fighting with him on camera because it felt like I was airing all our dirty laundry.”

Throughout her time on Laguna Beach, Cavallari got involved with two more reality personalities: Talan Torriero and Matt Leinart, who would later go on to play in the NFL. Each relationship was short-lived, but the reality stars remained close over the years.

As she grew more and more famous, rumors about Cavallari’s love life began to make headlines. The Very Cavallari star was linked to huge names like Nick Lachey and Chris Evans in the mid-2000s, but later denied that she was anything more than friends with the Hollywood hunks.

It wasn’t until 2010 that Cavallari found a true love with Jay Cutler. The pair dated for three years before tying the knot in Nashville in July 2013. Over the next seven years, the pair weathered a number of ups and downs, eventually causing them to “come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce” in April 2020.

“We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of,” the former couple wrote in a joint statement on their individual Instagram accounts at the time, referring to their three children: sons Camden and Jaxon, and daughter Saylor.

Though a source explained to Us Weekly that “nothing scandalous or suspect” occurred between them, Cavallari and Cutler’s split quickly turned messy, with the fashion designer seeking primary custody of their children and claiming the retired athlete took part in “inappropriate marital conduct.”

Scroll down to look back at Cavallari’s star-studded dating history!