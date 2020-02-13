A reality TV illusion! Kristin Cavallari admitted that she once dated a cameraman while filming The Hills at the same time that she was being portrayed as dating Brody Jenner on the former MTV series.

“I talk to Brody here and there. I mean, not a lot, but yeah we’ve kept in touch for sure,” the Uncommon James founder, 33, tells her former Hills costars Heidi Montag and Audrina Patridge in a sneak peek for the Thursday, February 13, episode of Very Cavallari. “We dated when I was 18 and then when I came on The Hills, we didn’t actually date.”

Cavallari revealed that she was actually dating a cameraman named Miguel, who was filming the reality show at the time.

“We dated for a few months and nobody knew,” the Laguna Beach alum says. “And I was dating Brody on the show and like, meanwhile, Miguel was, like, filming it.”

Montag, 33, replies that she “didn’t know” that Cavallari had a behind-the-scenes romance adding, “That’s so awkward.”

Cavallari and Miguel’s relationship was eventually discovered when paparazzi caught them together at an airport in Canada. Cavallari said she was annoyed that their fling was uncovered “a week before we wrapped the show,” in 2010.

However, the reality star has no regrets for her fling saying in her confessional, “I dated a cameraman, yeah. Sure did.”

Cavallari added, “Nobody knew because I’m a professional and we kept it under wraps. But, it was fun.”

The Hills alum went on to marry former NFL player Jay Cutler in 2013. The couple share three children Camden, 7, Jaxon, 5, and Saylor, 4. Cavallari, who has been filming reality TV on and off since she was in high school, told Us Weekly in December 2019 that her husband has struggled adjusting to life on camera.

“I mean, when the show is over, Jay is going to be very happy,” Cavallari said at the time. “But I think he has fun with it. You definitely know his role on the show. He’s had such a positive response to that so we’ve been having a good time.”

Very Cavallari airs on Thursdays at 9 p.m. on E!