Kristin Cavallari and new man Mark Estes are Instagram official after soaking up the sun in Mexico on a romantic getaway.

“He makes me happy 🤍,” Cavallari, 37, wrote via social media on Tuesday, February 27, sharing a photo with Estes, 24, from her recent vacation. Estes reposted Cavallari’s snap via his Instagram Story, adding two red heart emojis.

The Laguna Beach alum sparked romance speculation with Estes earlier this month when she was photographed on Friday, February 23, in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. In the pictures, obtained by TMZ, Cavallari could be seen standing close to Estes while on a tram at the airport.

Related: A Complete Guide to Kristin Cavallari's Dating History From reality stars to NFL athletes, Kristin Cavallari has had her fair share of high profile romances over the years. The TV personality rose to fame on MTV’s Laguna Beach, which documented the dramatic lives of a handful of teens growing up in California. When the reality series began in 2004, it followed her on-off […]

Cavallari was in town to work on her latest Uncommon James campaign. Ahead of her hard launch with Estes, who is a model, Cavallari teased her latest jewelry photo shoot via Instagram.

“My fave place with @wapedregal for @uncommonjames,” she captioned a video on Friday of herself posing with gold jewels, a belly chain and wearing a white bikini and black pants. The ocean and an infinity pool made for a picturesque backdrop.

Related: Kristin Cavallari Through the Years: From 'Laguna Beach' to Mother of 3 It’s been more than 15 years since Kristin Cavallari made waves on Laguna Beach — and she’s been entertaining Us ever since. A then-high school junior, Cavallari starred alongside classmates Lauren Conrad, Lo Bosworth, Stephen Colletti, Morgan Olsen, Trey Phillips, Christina Schuller and Talan Torriero on season 1 of Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County. […]

Before romancing Estes, who was a former college football player, Cavallari exclusively dished to Us Weekly about her love life following her divorce from former NFL star Jay Cutler. (The exes, who were married for nearly seven years before their 2020 split, share sons Camden, 11, and Jaxon, 9, and daughter Saylor, 8.)

“I’m dating. I’ve gone through phases of going on a million first dates, and I’ve gone through phases where I’m not dating at all,” she teased in her September 2023 cover story. “At the moment, it’s not my priority, but I’m open to it.”

The former reality star also explained why she was hesitant to try dating apps.

“Everyone tells me to get on the apps, but someone can be amazing on paper, and you meet them, and they’re a dud, or you just have nothing in common,” she said. “I want that passion and fire. I feel like if it’s meant to be, he’ll find me. I don’t know where, because I hardly ever leave my house! Hopefully it will happen at the grocery store.”

Which Celeb Couple Do You Hope to See Get Engaged Next?

Cavallari described her perfect mate as “someone who’s secure” and “very, very confident.” The mother of three noted that her “life is really great” and she loves “being on my own,” so the right guy would have to fit into her world.

“I’m very happy. So it has to be someone who can add joy to my life,” she added.

Following her split from Cutler, 50, Cavallari dated comedian Jeff Dye in fall 2020. She was briefly linked to country singer Chase Rice in summer 2021.