Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari are crushing coparenting — and the former professional football player shared their secret to success on Tuesday, June 1.

“Kids are resilient,” the athlete, 38, told E! News. “With school and all the activities, we’ve done a good job of putting them first.”

The Indiana native and his estranged wife, 34, plan to “figure out something fun” for their three kids — Camden, 8, Jaxon, 7, and Saylor, 5 — while celebrating Father’s Day later this month. “They’re so young,” he said. “We went to brunch with Kristin on Mother’s Day.”

The retired quarterback joked that those holidays are still “all about” the children, explaining, “I think anyone that has little kids can probably testify to this on Mother’s Day or Father’s Day. You start off and you get your handmade presents for them and then anything else and sometimes they want to make breakfast for you in bed, but it’s 6 a.m. and the kids have this idea of letting you sleep in. I remember doing it, but all you hear is pots and pans and yelling and screaming. Then once you’re through the morning rush, they tend to forget it’s Mother’s Day or Father’s Day. … It’s the thought that counts, so it’s gonna be fun.”

Cutler and Cavallari tied the knot in June 2013, calling it quits nearly seven later. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made and the children we are so proud of,” their April 2020 joint statement read. “This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

Six months after their breakup, the Hills alum exclusively told Us Weekly that she was “thankful” for their amicable coparenting dynamic.

The Colorado native added in a Mr. Warburton interview last month that she and Cutler strive to put on a “united front” for Camden, Jaxon and Saylor. Cavallari explained in May, “He’s their father. That’s important and they need to see that from me. … One thing that my mom did was she never said anything bad about my dad. Now that I’m older, I really respect that.”

While coparenting has had its “challenges for sure,” she said, “We’re just navigating it the best way we know how.”