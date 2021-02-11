Back to K-Cav! Kristin Cavallari has officially dropped Jay Cutler‘s last name following their April 2020 split, Us Weekly can confirm.

According to court documents, the Uncommon James founder, 34, requested to make the change back to her maiden name on November 4, 2020, and the process was completed the next day. While her divorce from the former NFL player, 37, is sealed, a rep for the Tennessee court confirmed that it has not yet been finalized.

The Very Cavallari alum previously revealed in October that she was “technically” still a Cutler nearly six months after announcing via Instagram that she and the retired quarterback were separating. “[I’m] working on that, but I’m literally going to take a note right now to change it,” she joked during an On Air With Ryan Seacrest interview after the host called out that her Zoom name was still Kristin Cutler.

Cavallari and the Indiana native tied the knot in 2013 and share three children: Camden, 8, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 5. After seven years of marriage, they announced in a joint statement that they had called it quits. Us exclusively reported at the time that the Hills alum had already filed for divorce before breaking the news of her split on social media. Cavallari later admitted that she’d thought about ending her marriage for a long time before finally pulling the plug.

“It was not an easy decision, obviously,” she told Entertainment Tonight in September. “It was something that I truly thought about every single day for over two years. … But I don’t know, my mom used to say, ‘You’ll know when it’s time.’ I feel like that was true. I knew. And that’s that.”

Amid her ups and downs with Cutler, the Laguna Beach alum sparked a romance with comedian Jeff Dye. The pair were first linked in October when they were spotted locking lips in Chicago and a source later told Us that their connection was “super hot and fiery.” At the time, a separate insider revealed that Cutler was “not happy” to see his estranged wife already moving on.

“The last two to three years, [Kristin] was over the relationship and wanted to separate,” the source added. “[She] tried her best to keep the marriage together for their kids, and unfortunately, it just didn’t work.”

Recently, fans wondered whether the pair were headed for a reconciliation when they posed for a cozy Instagram photo in the midst of their drama with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy, who was linked to Cutler earlier this year. Despite the friendly reunion, a source told Us that Cavallari and the retired athlete are still following through with their divorce.

“There are no talks of Jay and Kristin getting back together,” the source added in January. “Kristin and Jay have remained friends. They will always have each other’s back no matter what. Coparenting has been going well — they are doing the best they can.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper