Their new reality. Kristin Cavallari was seen packing on the PDA with comedian Jeff Dye earlier this month — and estranged husband Jay Cutler wasn’t pleased.

The Very Cavallari star, 33, got cozy with Dye, 37, during a night out in Chicago on Sunday, October 11. In video footage posted by TMZ, the Uncommon James founder kissed her new man on the lips. As the flirty exchange continues to make headlines, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively that Cutler, 37, “is not happy” to see Cavallari “moving on” in the wake of their split.

The former couple, who tied the knot in 2013, announced via Instagram in April that they were going their separate ways after 10 years together. The Laguna Beach alum and the retired football player share sons Camden, 8, and Jaxon, 6, and daughter Saylor, 4. Though they’d faced plenty of ups and downs over the years, Cavallari hoped she and Cutler could work through their issues for the sake of their family.

“The last two to three years, she was over the relationship and wanted to separate,” the source explains. “[She] tried her best to keep the marriage together for their kids, and unfortunately, it just didn’t work.”

As they continue to navigate their new normal, the Balancing in Heels author and the former NFL quarterback have committed to splitting their custody time evenly. Their agreement went into effect in May, giving each parent 182.5 days with their children per year. While things have changed quickly in the aftermath of their split, Cavallari acknowledged in September that ending her marriage “wasn’t an easy decision” for her.

“It was something that I truly thought about every single day for over two years,” she told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “It was the hardest decision that I have ever made. But I don’t know, my mom [Judith Spies Eifrig] used to say, ‘You’ll know when it’s time.’ I feel like that was true. I knew. And that’s that.”

Since he and Cavallari called it quits, Cutler was rumored to be dating Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren, but they both denied the speculation. The Hills alum, on the other hand, is ready to explore her “easygoing” connection with Dye at her own pace.

“Kristin and Jeff are totally a thing,” the source told Us exclusively. “She loves to laugh and Jeff is obviously so funny and playful. He is making her life lighter through this transition and deterring her away from feeling upset. Jeff has helped put her in a good headspace and he is stoked on her and thinks she’s so beautiful and sexy.”