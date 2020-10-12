Doing what’s best. Kristin Cavallari broke her silence about the end of Very Cavallari during the Monday, October 12, episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“It was [a hard decision]. However, it was definitely the right decision. Once I made the decision, I had such a sense of relief,” the Uncommon James designer, 33, told host Kelly Clarkson when she asked about the choice to end her E! reality show after three seasons. “I was getting a lot of anxiety about it. My life has changed very much. I have three little kids and even though I am from the reality TV world, I’ve always, sort of, kept my life somewhat private in a sense and kept the cameras at an arm’s length.”

She added: “I wasn’t going to expose my divorce on camera and have my kids see that one day. So, I decided to walk away from it.”

In April, Cavallari announced via Instagram that she and Jay Cutler had decided to divorce. Less than one month later, she shared that the show would not be returning.

“As I start this new chapter in my life, I have decided not to continue with Very Cavallari. I’ve absolutely loved my time filming and am so grateful to E! Entertainment for making this journey possible,” the Hills alum wrote via Instagram at the time. “To the fans: I can’t thank you enough for all your support and for keeping up with me all of these years. I love you guys.”

The actress and the former NFL star, 37, who married in 2013, share three children, Camden, 8, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 4.

In August, the former Laguna Beach star told Us Weekly exclusively that she finally felt relaxed.

“This is the first time in a very long time that I feel like I can take a breath,” the California native shared. “I’m enjoying things slowed down and having more time to focus on what really matters in life. I want to take this extra time I have right now to better myself and be the best mom I can be and continue to grow Uncommon James. I’m not thinking about what I want to be doing next year or the year after that. I’ve driven myself crazy with that mentality the past few years. Right now, I just want to be present and enjoy this journey.”

Although she’s not yet revealed if she’s been dating since the split, the host was spotted kissing comedian Jeff Dye in Chicago on October 11.