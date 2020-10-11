Kristin Cavallari Spotted Kissing Mystery Man Amid Jay Cutler Divorce

Moving on? Kristin Cavallari was spotted kissing a mystery man in Chicago six months after she announced her separation from estranged husband Jay Cutler.

In video footage obtained by TMZ, the Very Cavallari star, 33, gave an unidentified man a kiss on the lips while the pair were out in the Fulton Market district of Chicago. TMZ is reporting that the man is comedian Jeff Dye. The pair follow each other on Instagram and have commented on each other’s posts in recent months.

The PDA comes amid Cavallari’s divorce from Cutler, 37. The former couple — who tied the knot in 2013 — announced their separation in April after nearly seven years of marriage. The pair share son Camden, 8, son Jaxon, 6, and daughter Saylor, 4.

“We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of,” Cavallari and Cutler wrote in a joint statement at the time. “This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

The Uncommon James founder told Entertainment Tonight in September that she contemplated divorce for a long time before splitting from her husband.

“It was not an easy decision, obviously. It was something that I truly thought about every single day for over two years,” she said at the time. “It was the hardest decision that I have ever made. But I don’t know, my mom used to say, ‘You’ll know when it’s time.’ I feel like that was true. I knew. And that’s that.”

However, Cavallari and the former NFL player appear to be on good terms. Cutler congratulated his ex on the release of her cookbook, True Comfort, on Thursday, October 8.

“I got mine for free but it is worth the price,” he captioned a photo of the book via his Instagram Story. “Well done @kristincavallari.”

One month earlier, the jewelry designer told Us Weekly that she’s been feeling positive since the split.

“This is the first time in a very long time that I feel like I can take a breath,” the California native said at the time. “I’m enjoying things slowed down and having more time to focus on what really matters in life. I want to take this extra time I have right now to better myself and be the best mom I can be and continue to grow Uncommon James. I’m not thinking about what I want to be doing next year or the year after that. I’ve driven myself crazy with that mentality the past few years. Right now, I just want to be present and enjoy this journey.”

Cavallari sparked romance rumors with her ex Stephen Colletti in August, when she shared a cozy snap with her former Laguna Beach costar, 34. A source told Us at the time that the pair have “always been friends.”