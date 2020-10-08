Jay Cutler Supports Kristin Cavallari’s Cookbook: ‘I Got Mine for Free But …’

Jay Cutler is still on Team KCav. The former NFL quarterback applauded his ex Kristin Cavallari’s new cookbook amid their divorce.

“I got mine for free but it is worth the price,” the 37-year-old athlete wrote alongside a photo of True Comfort. “Well done @kristincavallari.”

Cutler and Cavallari, 33, who wed in 2013, announced their separation in April after nearly a decade together. The former couple share three kids: Camden, 8, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 4.

“It was not an easy decision, obviously. It was something that I truly thought about every single day for over two years,” the Laguna Beach alum admitted during an interview with Entertainment Tonight last month. “It was the hardest decision that I have ever made. But I don’t know, my mom used to say, ‘You’ll know when it’s time.’ I feel like that was true. I knew. And that’s that.”

During another interview, the Uncommon James designer revealed that she was “drowning” toward the end of her seven-year marriage.

“When you work at something for so many years and nothing’s changing, I think you have to just make a decision. We all want to be happy,” she told People on September 23. “A year ago I felt like I was drowning. I’m proud for making this decision. … I feel like my whole world is opening up now because of it, and I’m just feeling the best I’ve felt in a really long time.”

While Cutler and Cavallari’s divorce briefly got messy as they worked out their custody agreement, Us Weekly confirmed in May that the exes agreed to split time with their two sons and daughter down the middle.

“This is the first time in a very long time that I feel like I can take a breath,” the jewelry designer told Us in August. “I’m enjoying things slowed down and having more time to focus on what really matters in life. I want to take this extra time I have right now to better myself and be the best mom I can be and continue to grow Uncommon James. I’m not thinking about what I want to be doing next year or the year after that. I’ve driven myself crazy with that mentality the past few years. Right now, I just want to be present and enjoy this journey.”

While reports surfaced in September that Cutler moved on with commentator Tomi Lahren, he shut down the speculation via Instagram.

“Only lady in my life,” Cutler captioned a video of his calf Ruby on September 4. “Be better internet.”