Long and winding road. Kristin Cavallari opened up about how she decided to end her marriage to Jay Cutler, seven years after tying the knot.

“It was not an easy decision, obviously,” Cavallari, 33, told Entertainment Tonight in an interview airing on Monday, September 28. “It was something that I truly thought about every single day for over two years.”

The former couple were together for three years before saying “I do” in 2013. Upon returning from the Bahamas this pas April — the pair were quarantining there with their kids amid the coronavirus pandemic — they announced their split.

“It was the hardest decision that I have ever made,” the Uncommon James founder explained. “But I don’t know, my mom used to say, ‘You’ll know when it’s time.’ I feel like that was true. I knew. And that’s that.”

The True Comfort author, who shares three children, sons Camden, 8, and Jaxon, 6, and daughter Saylor, 4, with the former NFL star, 37, reiterated how much she thought about breaking things off on Wednesday, September 23.

“It didn’t happen overnight,” the Hills alum told People. “We tried really, really hard for years and years.”

Cavallari said she still cares “so much about him and talk to him almost every day” despite going their separate ways.

Looking back, the Very Cavallari alum revealed she felt like she was “drowning.” After filing for divorce, the designer is “proud” of herself for making the decision and noted that she feels like “my whole world is opening up now because of it.”

Last month, the Laguna Beach alum exclusively told Us Weekly that “this is the first time in a very long time that I feel like I can take a breath.”

Cavallari added: “I’m enjoying things slowed down and having more time to focus on what really matters in life. I want to take this extra time I have right now to better myself and be the best mom I can be and continue to grow Uncommon James.”

Through all the ups and downs of her breakup, the Balancing in Heels author revealed that she’s working on taking time out to refuel herself as well.

“To feel my best, I have to make sure I’m making myself a priority,” she told Us. “And for me that means working out, eating healthy and having balance in my life. Getting rid of the things that don’t bring me joy. … I hate negativity.”